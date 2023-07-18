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Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for July 18, 2023
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32 views • July 21, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 20, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for July 18, 2023.


Please support my channel by liking, commenting and sharing the video!


God bless!


Here is the message of Our Lady to Luz de Maria:


Beloved children:


HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU CHILDREN, HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU!

MY CALLS ARE NOT IN VAIN…


My Words are urgent!


A stop on the road is necessary before the strongest of My Prophecies are attracted by the rebellion of humanity.


How much regret, how much pain this generation suffers!


THEY DENY MY DIVINE SON AND WILL DISTORT THE LAW OF GOD…


 THEY WILL JOIN SIN TO CALL it COMMON GOOD, SOLIDARITY AND MERCY.


The nauseating mud of sin spreads throughout the Earth, but the faithful of My Divine Son are not touched by that mud.


Saint Michael the Archangel and his Legions ward off evil from those who are worshipers of My Divine Son.


Large volcanoes emanate gases that will not allow sunlight to reach Earth and the cold not experienced by the human creature before will pierce the skin.


It is the cold similar to that of the soul without God.


Get ready!


Pray children, pray, Spain suffers the insurrection of its people in the face of the contagion of violence.


Pray children, pray, Mexico suffers, its soil is shaken strongly.

Guatemala suffers.


Pray children, pray, Europe is in grave danger.


PRAY CHILDREN, PRAY, IF YOU CONSECRATE EACH HOME TO OUR SACRED HEARTS, THEY WILL BE DEFENDED FROM EVIL, PROSPERING SPIRITUALLY, AND DISPUTES IN FAMILY WILL STOP.


Beloved children, all heartfelt repentance is welcomed by My Divine Son, who receives you in His merciful Arms.


THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY IS TRAGIC, but united in fraternity it will change and the peace that they have desired so much will arrive, giving the Earth to the Creator for His Glory and the Salvation of the human soul.


PAY ATTENTION CHILDREN, PAY ATTENTION!


In the temples where the Sacraments are lived correctly and especially the Eucharist is celebrated, Our Sacred Hearts will be seen.


My Blessing in each one is the balm that keeps you in faith.


Mother Mary.


The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:


Brothers and Sisters:


Our Blessed Mother has led me to see so much pain and at the same time so much joy in those who do not lose faith.


Spiritual effort bears fruit of Eternal Life.

Harvest time comes and the good fruits are taken to be guarded and these will start a town of peace where God is constantly worshiped.


Brothers, pay attention!

The Father's House brings us to the present what is necessary so as not to lose Eternal Salvation at a time when humanity is satisfied with the crumbs that fall from the table and fall to the ground.


Forward brothers, Eternal Life awaits us!


Amen.


Luz de María's life has been guided by God since her birth in a small Central American country: Costa Rica.


She currently spends long periods in Argentina.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmC9fjOUVP4

Keywords
violencesinmexicospainluz de mariaprayst michaelpropheciesvirgin maryguatemalalegionsarchangelvisionaryour ladythis generationquo vadissoil shakenward off evillarge volcanoessunlight not reaching the earthcold will pierce the skinsoul without godeurope in grave dangerconsecrate home to sacred hearts
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