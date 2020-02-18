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What is Christianity? - 5 Possible Answers
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12 views • February 18, 2020
What is Christianity? Who is Jesus? What is the Christian religion? And does it bear any resemblance to what Jesus taught? If you're looking for information on Christianity or just how to be a Christian, then give this video a few minutes of your time, and you'll hear 5 different definitions to answer: What is a Christian? They are guaranteed to make even the most dedicated Christian ponder, as you hear Christianity explained in a way that you probably never have heard it before.
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