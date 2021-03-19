THE MURDER OF NURSE TIFFANY DOVER AND THE PARALYZATION OF THE FACE OF ANOTHER NURSE - THE IRRESPONSIBLE RISK OF Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL-SABAH ON KUWAIT__5

KUWAIT BELIEVE THEY WILL MANDATE THE BIOWEAPON TO KILL AS MANY EXPATS AND KUWAITI CITIZENS AS POSSIBLE.BOWING DOWN NOT TO GOD - BUT BASSEL IS BOWING DOWN TO BILL GATES W.H.O.WHILE ITALY IS ARRESTING THE VACCINE MAKERS FOR MANSLAUGHTER, BASSEL IS DOING BUSINESSES WITH THEM.EXPATS MUST TELL BASSEL AND THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH TO SHOVE THIS BIOWEAPON DNA ALTERING SHOT AND GO TO A FREE COUNTRY THAT ISN'T HIGH ON THE LIST OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING. KUWAIT LEADERSHIP WILL BE CHARGED IN INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT FOR VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODETHIS DNA ALTERING BLACK MAGIC SHOT IS IRREVERSIBLE AND VIOLATES THE NUREMBERG CODE IN EVERY RESPECTWITHHOLDING RESIDENCY IF THE BLACK MAGIC SHOT IS NOT TAKEN IS COHERCIAN AND A COMPLAINT WILL BE WRITTEN AGAINST Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL-SABAH TO HAVE HIM ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL IN THE HAGUE FOR VIOLATING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF KUWAIT CITIZENS AND THREATENING THE LIVES OF EXPATS. AT THE SAME TIME, THE PARLIAMENT MEMBERS WHO CREATED 7 NAZI - STYLE GHETTOS IN KUWAIT AND DEPRIVED OVER A MILLION EXPAT WORKERS OF THEIR JOBS, FOOD, AND HARMED THE SHELTER AND SAFETY OF THEIR FAMILIES IN THEIR HOME COUNTRIES WILL ALSO BE CHARGED. KUWAIT OWES EVERY EXPAT FOR DEPRIVING THEM OF THEIR LIVELIHOODS AND IMPRISONING THEM WITH UNWARRANTED CURFEWS AND CAUSING THEM TO LOSE MONEY. LOCKING UP HEALTHY PEOPLE IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY AND THESE PARLIAMENT MEMBERS AND LEADERSHIP THAT AGREED TO HARM EXPATS OVER A MAN-MADE VIRUS CREATED BY THE U.S. ARMY, NIH, NIAID, THE PENTAGON AND THE CIA TO TRY TO STEAL THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH FAKE MAIL IN BALLOTS NEED TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR CRIMES AGAINST EXPAT WHO HAVE LABOR CONTRACTS THAT CANNOT BE VIOLATED FOR ANY REASON LEGALLY.The Nuremberg Code (1947)Basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:1. The voluntary consent of the Citizen is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of Vaccination which may not be delegated to another with impunity.2. The Vaccination testing should be the results of animal experimentation and acknowledge of the natural history of the disease.3. The Vaccination should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.4. No Vaccination should be conducted where there no reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur.5. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the Vaccination.6. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the Vaccinated person against even remote possibilities of injury, disability or death.7. The Vaccination should be conducted only by qualified persons.8. During the course of the Vaccination the person should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.9. During the course of the Vaccination, the person in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the person.