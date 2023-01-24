Get Biblical Understanding #162 - Steadfastness

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

TITUS 1:6-9 If any be blameless, the husband of one wife, having faithful children not accused of riot or unruly [dissipation or insubordination]. For a bishop must be blameless, as the steward of God; not selfwilled, not soon angry, not given to wine, no striker, not given to filthy lucre; But a lover of hospitality, a lover of good men, sober, just, holy, temperate. Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.





HEBREWS 3:6 But Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end.





HEBREWS 3:14 For we are made partakers of Christ, if we hold the beginning of our confidence stedfast unto the end;





HEBREWS 4:14-15 Seeing then that we have a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our profession. For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.





HEBREWS 6:18-19 That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and stedfast, and which entereth into that within the veil;





HEBREWS 10:22-23 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)





HEBREWS 10:35 Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompense of reward.





HEBREWS 12:3-4 For consider him that endured such contradiction of [hostility from] sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint [discouraged] in your minds. Ye have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin.





HEBREWS 12:12-13 Wherefore lift up the hands which hang down, and the feeble knees; And make straight paths for your feet, lest that which is lame be turned out of the way; but let it rather be healed.





