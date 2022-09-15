Create New Account
Rifle Dynamics AK47 RD700
AmbGun
Published 2 months ago
The Rifle Dynamics RD700 AK47 is a gucci AK47 for the American marksman.


"Scout scope" like optics mount perfect for AimPoint T2

Battle Arms EKG Trigger is crisp and just under 4 pounds

7.62x39 performs well with short barrels

Weight savings vs milled receiver AK

Safety is not ambi

vs AR, Hellion, and RDB

vs the Guccier D&L Sports SLR




Links

AmbGun AK

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ak47


Rifle Dynamics RD700 AK47

https://rifledynamics.com/rd700-tangreartrunnion


Battle Arms EKG Trigger

https://youtu.be/Y2Od0OUpWOg


Barrel Length vs Ballistics…surprisingly minor velocity change from 24” to 16.5” barrel.

https://rifleshooter.com/2016/01/7-62x39-mm-russian-effects-of-barrel-length-on-velocity/


The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics

https://amzn.to/3aScRP0


D&L Sports SLR

http://www.dlsports.com/dl-2015-carbine.html



Chapters

0:00 Test Subjects

1:08 Optics

1:37 Trigger

1:57 Barrel

2:43 Size and Weight

3:23 Safety

3:38 Mag Changes

3:58 vs AR

4:42 Mark Prefers

5:33 Bryan Prefers

6:05 vs D&L SLR

6:35 Commies




