Rifle Dynamics AK47 RD700

The Rifle Dynamics RD700 AK47 is a gucci AK47 for the American marksman.
"Scout scope" like optics mount perfect for AimPoint T2
Battle Arms EKG Trigger is crisp and just under 4 pounds
7.62x39 performs well with short barrels
Weight savings vs milled receiver AK
Safety is not ambi
vs AR, Hellion, and RDB
vs the Guccier D&L Sports SLR
Links
AmbGun AK
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ak47
Rifle Dynamics RD700 AK47
https://rifledynamics.com/rd700-tangreartrunnion
Battle Arms EKG Trigger
https://youtu.be/Y2Od0OUpWOg
Barrel Length vs Ballistics…surprisingly minor velocity change from 24” to 16.5” barrel.
https://rifleshooter.com/2016/01/7-62x39-mm-russian-effects-of-barrel-length-on-velocity/
The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics
https://amzn.to/3aScRP0
D&L Sports SLR
http://www.dlsports.com/dl-2015-carbine.html
Chapters
0:00 Test Subjects
1:08 Optics
1:37 Trigger
1:57 Barrel
2:43 Size and Weight
3:23 Safety
3:38 Mag Changes
3:58 vs AR
4:42 Mark Prefers
5:33 Bryan Prefers
6:05 vs D&L SLR
6:35 Commies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.