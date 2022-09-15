Rifle Dynamics AK47 RD700

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The Rifle Dynamics RD700 AK47 is a gucci AK47 for the American marksman.
"Scout scope" like optics mount perfect for AimPoint T2
Battle Arms EKG Trigger is crisp and just under 4 pounds
7.62x39 performs well with short barrels
Weight savings vs milled receiver AK
Safety is not ambi
vs AR, Hellion, and RDB
vs the Guccier D&L Sports SLR
Links
AmbGun AK
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ak47
Rifle Dynamics RD700 AK47
https://rifledynamics.com/rd700-tangreartrunnion
Battle Arms EKG Trigger
https://youtu.be/Y2Od0OUpWOg
Barrel Length vs Ballistics…surprisingly minor velocity change from 24” to 16.5” barrel.
https://rifleshooter.com/2016/01/7-62x39-mm-russian-effects-of-barrel-length-on-velocity/
The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics
https://amzn.to/3aScRP0
D&L Sports SLR
http://www.dlsports.com/dl-2015-carbine.html
Chapters
0:00 Test Subjects
1:08 Optics
1:37 Trigger
1:57 Barrel
2:43 Size and Weight
3:23 Safety
3:38 Mag Changes
3:58 vs AR
4:42 Mark Prefers
5:33 Bryan Prefers
6:05 vs D&L SLR
6:35 Commies