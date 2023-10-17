Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Moment of an Israeli Missile Arrival at the Christian Hospital in Gaza Tonight
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
82 views
Published 19 hours ago

The moment of arrival at the Christian hospital in Gaza

The strike on the Baptist hospital in Gaza killed at least more than 500 people and injured more than 1,200. The numbers are not final. This is what the local Ministry of Health has been able to calculate so far.

One of the most heinous war crimes in recent years.

Al Jazeera : The number of people killed at Al Ahly Baptist Hospital, hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, may exceed 1,000.

Turkish President Erdogan: “The attack on a hospital treating women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values. I call on all humanity to act to stop this unprecedented brutality in the Gaza Strip."

Adding, since Israel is denying the strike, the sound was compared.

The sound matches up exactly. This was an Israeli airstrike using an American-made JDAM bomb, not a stray PIJ rocket.



Keywords
israelpalestinegaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket