Anathema - Jimmy Akin Gets It Wrong In Debate With James White
0:00 Introduction

0:40 Akin Scandalously Says That Martin Luther & Protestant Sects Have The True Gospel

2:50 Akin’s False Claims About The Meaning Of Anathema In Catholic Documents

6:29 Magisterial Documents Refute Akin’s False Claims About Anathema

12:29 Pope Stephen III Refutes Akin On Anathema Meaning Condemned/Damned By God

13:05 Akin Denies The Substance Of Catholic Teaching

15:14 Akin Promotes The Joint Declaration With Lutherans On Justification

15:28 Vatican II So-Called Catholicism Is Counterfeit

15:42 Akin Promotes The Heresy That Non-Catholics May Receive Communion

16:10 “Catholic Answers” Teaches The Heresy That Non-Catholics Are In The Body Of Christ

16:39 Akin Denies The Dogma “Outside The Church There Is No Salvation”

17:26 Summary & Conclusion


The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/jimmy-akin-anathema-debate-james-white/


https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

biblegospeljesuschristianfaithcatholic church

