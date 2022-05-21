World Events Review Of What Has Happened And Is Happening In Our World Between Good And Evil

This video came out awhile ago and is a good review for what has been happening and is still happening in the world. This video covers a wide spectrum of world events so this video would be good to share with those who are still not awake for what is really going on in the world in which they live. Not everyone will wake up until perhaps the very end when they can be of little help for saving our country and the world from the evil agendas of the cabal, aka globalists, deep state, etc. etc.

But the light will win over the darkness... the good will overcome the evil... soon.

Afterwards when the light is removed then darkness will come again on and in the world like never before... hopefully you and I will not be here then.