‘Cash equals freedom’: Protest urges Australians to withdraw from ATMs this TEUSDAY 2024.04.02

Sky News host Rowan Dean has urged Australians to “get cash moving again”.





The social media campaign "Draw Out Some Cash Day" is set to run on Tuesday, April 2 – encouraging Australians to withdraw cash from ATMs in protest of the move to a cashless society.





“Cash equals freedom ... they are doing everything to push us into this digital CBC world,” Mr Dean said.





“Which is absolutely a prison – basically a technological prison.





“Get your cash out on Tuesday, let’s show them we still love cash.”





‘Cash equals freedom’: Protest urges Australians to withdraw from ATMs

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/cash-equals-freedom-protest-urges-australians-to-withdraw-from-atms/ar-BB1kOlGT?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=ac4f1ccb794844478c6d009960f3acef&ei=10





SOURCE:

Sky News

