Ukraine Update July 6, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- 10-year-old blown to bits from a Ukrainian shell in Donetsk.

- Ukraine POW's

- Summary in Russian.





Donbass, Ukraine - where our state controlled media has never been. A media that's funded by the Military Industrial Complex and controlled by the treasonous CIA.

"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay." -

- 2 time Medal of Honor winner Major General Smedley Butler USMC