Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DR. M. SYED ON SPIKE AND TWO DIFFERENT types of ANTIBODIES
Dr. Mobeen Syed on New Research Showing COVID Vaccines May Trigger an Unexpected Immune Response.

Two types of antibodies, one cancelling out the other.

Source : https://rumble.com/v2yu44s--dr.-mobeen-syed-on-new-research-showing-covid-vaccines-may-trigger-an-unex.html

Keywords
fraudvaxxcovid

