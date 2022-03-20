Sanctions From European and American Countries Will Have a Great Impact on China’s Medical Care

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03/16/2022 Brother Cai, a Famous Chinese Cardiac Surgeon: The basic consumables required for cardiac surgery are imported from European and American countries. If European and American countries impose sanctions on China, it is estimated that our cardiac surgery department will be closed within a month or two.