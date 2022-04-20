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IA - Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy on Fauci and vaccine fraud - Jerm Warfare (fixed)
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363 views • April 20, 2022
Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy on Fauci and vaccine fraud - Jerm Warfare
@jermwarfare
Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy have, at separate times, been on my podcast.
This time they joined me, together, for a conversation around Bobby’s incredible book about Fauci; Fauci’s powerful influence; vaccine fraud in America; corruption in the pharmaceutical industry; vaccine passports being a trojan horse; how to push back against the attempts at globalist control.
@jermwarfare
Catherine Fitts and Robert Kennedy have, at separate times, been on my podcast.
This time they joined me, together, for a conversation around Bobby’s incredible book about Fauci; Fauci’s powerful influence; vaccine fraud in America; corruption in the pharmaceutical industry; vaccine passports being a trojan horse; how to push back against the attempts at globalist control.
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