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Jim Marter for Congress (IL14) on Newsmax Discussing Cyber Security and the War in Ukraine
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131 views • March 14, 2022
Jim Marter is running to unseat Democrat Congresswoman Lauren Underwood from Illinois' 14th Congressional District. He wants to end the Biden Administration's harmful policies that are endangering us here in America and putting at risk, our friends around the world. Jim speaks with Newsmax Host, Bob Sellers about cyber threats, the war in Ukraine and the need to update our cyber defenses and show strong American leadership in times of crisis. Learn more at www.marter4congress.us
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