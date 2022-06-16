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Wayne Bush: WISHCRAFT; The Power of Intention in the Afterlife & Beyond the Grid !
FREEDOMUFOS CORONAX-FILES
FREEDOMUFOS CORONAX-FILES
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153 views • June 16, 2022

Wayne Bush: WISHCRAFT; The Power of Intention in the Afterlife & Beyond the Grid !

Wayne Bush was my guest, from Austin, Texas, USA

in this 29th Show on DTV Dimensions TV, his comeback since 2018 !

Thursday June 16  2022

Wayne discussed, based on his long years of research on NDEs & OBEs & the process of death, what can happen on our path, what experiences have been reported, and what we can do to manifest our own reality in the Afterlife.

He talked about AFTERLIFE WISHCRAFT, creating our go-to world during our exit from the matrix, offered Solutions & Possible Alternatives to avoid the Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap and circumvent the control grid.

We also mentioned how to apply our Sovereignty and liberation through intention, our addiction to drama, the Life review part, how to raise vibration, the Void, the choices regarding the white light and the Tibetan Buddhists’ "clear light".

Other topics discussed were the manipulation in the afterlife for people who were « forced » to come back, the sightings and encounters in the light, family members, light beings, shapeshifting aliens, the darkness and the various lights, the cosmic womb of creation, experiencing consciousness, non-duality and pure awareness, shielding for protection… what will happen to us next, what can we make happen via intentions to get rid of mind parasites and escape the demiurge here and on our way out?


Some of his articles mentioned in this interview were the following :


WISHCRAFT: Manifesting Reality in the Afterlife

http://www.trickedbythelight.com/tbtl/Wishcraft-Manifesting-The-Reality-You-Want-in-the-Afterlife.html


Is The White Light of the NDE An Artificial Intelligence or Hive Mind Computer?

http://www.trickedbythelight.com/tbtl/Is-The-White-Light-of-the-NDE-An-Artificial-Intelligence-or-Hive-Mind-Computer.html


THE FINE GAME OF NIL: The So-Called Void of Non-Duality and Pure Awareness -- The Cosmic Womb of Creation

http://www.trickedbythelight.com/tbtl/The-Fine-Game-of-Nil-the-Full-Void-and-the-So-called-Void.html

Why I Will Choose Not to Go to the Light

http://www.trickedbythelight.com/tbtl/Why-I-Will-Choose-Not-to-Go-to-the-White-Light-When-I-Die.html

Keywords
afterlifepower of intentionwishcraft
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