❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 18-19

▪️Russian troops continue to strike enemy facilities on the territory of Ukraine. The territory of the Starokostiantyniv airfield, which has already been the target of repeated raids, is under fire again.



▪️Ukrainian forces made another attempt to attack Moscow with drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense and EW units, all drones were neutralized.



▪️On the SMO frontlines, the Russian offensive continues to develop in several areas at once. On the Lyman direction the Russian Armed Forces troops are fighting in the area of the Shiroky Ovrag gally, which opens the way to Terny and Yampolivka.



▪️In the Soledar direction, Russian units are relentlessly attacking AFU positions along the entire line of contact. West of Bakhmut, the mopping up of the western edge of the countryside area continues, after which the AFU will be able to begin the assault on Krasne.



▪️On the southern flank, Russian forces are trying to regain control of the dams in the area of the railroad track near Andriivka. And near Klishchiivka, the assault detachments of the Russian Armed Forces came close to the AFU positions in the locality.



▪️On the Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue the operation to encircle the Avdiivka fortified area. On the southern flank, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the direction of Severne - Tonenke, as well as expanding the zone of control near Vodyane.



▪️In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian command continues to redeploy reinforcements to the area of Krynki. Russian soldiers are firing both at boats with AFU troops and at enemy positions in the village itself.



