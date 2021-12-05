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Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis 'God We Need You Now' (Acoustic) [Sep 12, 2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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54 views • December 05, 2021
Lyrics:
The worlds getting crazy baby chill don't medicate
Just Meditate You just waking up now well babe you hella late
Educate look at what's going on and let it resonate
Accelerate find your inner hunger like you never ate

Agenda is to push the hate separate and segregate
Don't Celebrate quite yet the storm is coming soon for heaven's sake
Violence that they demonstrate instigate and penetrate the values of our country and our God is what they desecrate

My fighters ain't no featherweight
pulling out the seams of the fabric that they fabricate
They feed us lies manipulate
Intimidate thru fear and force forcing us to sit and wait
til we come together congregate and then we liberate

Praying that you give me strength to find some love amongst the hate
Marching on theses streets of blood til I see the golden gates
Troubadour of troubled souls one of gods servants
Blades out cut the grass til we see the serpents

One day I hope you see the Truth
This puppet show stays on because of you fools
We've been dancing with the devil way too long
I know it's fun but get ready to pay your dues

Oh God come back home
This crazy world is filled with liars and abusers
We need you now before we're too far gone
I hope one day they finally see the truth
God we need you now

I know The truth is hard to swallow baby just digest it
Suspected somethings going on you chose to just neglect it
Deflected by some breaking news oh we just accept it
Expected to just fall in line and follow their perspective

Don't question their objective but I gotta lot of questions
How these kids molested but nobody's been arrested
Read it in the testament these children are protected
So I'm fighting all these terrorist both foreign and domestic

Refuse to be directed a Lion not a sheep
Only kneel to my god so I'm dying on my feet
Silenced when we speak but they're violent in the streets
I've been rolling with the punches I can't take it on the cheek

Drink from a glass half full I'm optimistic
People are sadistic so vicious and malicious
Praying for assistance to overcome opposition
Or I'm gonna start resisting and then I'll pray for your forgiveness

Oh one day I hope you see the truth
This puppet show stays on because of you fools
We've been dancing with the devil way too long
I know it's fun but get ready to pay your dues

Oh God come back home
This crazy world is filled with liars and abusers
We need you now before we're too far gone
I hope one day they finally see the truth
God we need you now

We need you now
We need you now
We need you now
We need you now
One day One day One day

Oh one day I hope you see the truth
This puppet show stays on because of you fools
We've been dancing with the devil way too long
I know it's fun but get ready to pay your dues

Oh God come back home
This crazy world is filled with liars and abusers
We need you now before we're too far gone
I hope one day they finally see the truth
God we need you now
--
Song by: Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis
Angels & Outlaws

2,126,824 views Premiered Sep 12, 2021
Country Rebel
393K subscribers
https://youtu.be/J2pWOD1nk7g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTV78lZYike7HvmvlA32QcA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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