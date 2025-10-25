BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"AI MANIFESTO" BLOWS THE LID OFF MIND CONTROL
AI MANIFESTO
AI MANIFESTO
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 22 hours ago
AI MANIFESTO exposes the urgent dangers of AI-driven mind control, requiring no implants. Veteran media and tech expert Mark Lacey reveals how AI, wireless networks, EMFs, and nano-particles pose subtle, profound threats to autonomy and thought. With compelling evidence and personal insight, he shows how these forces might infiltrate our minds in real time.

Lacey offers a free audio book at https://aimanifesto.site, teaching listeners how to protect their consciousness with a personal firewall. He connects ancient wisdom with modern technology, exposing how society is a manufactured simulacrum ruled by systems that replace reality with artificiality. However, he argues that true intelligence comes from within.

Lacey calls for self-reflection to find our true resonance and signal a new paradigm of harmony. He acknowledges the struggle to listen to our hearts, which will always tell the truth, but emphasizes that authentic self-awareness and unity are the best antidotes. Technology alone cannot save us; it’s up to our consciousness to light the way.

Listeners describe AI MANIFESTO as “unforgettable,” “truly inspiring,” and “life-changing.” It mixes music, satire, science, and compassion to unveil the roots of modern mind control and guide us back to our hearts, roots, and highest values.

This exposé is a blueprint for a harmonious world founded on discernment and cosmic responsibility. Lacey urges us to reject false divisions, break programmed thinking, and reclaim our unique creative power. His philosophy, “Harmonalism,” points to resilience, authentic connection, and a renewal of humanity.

AI MANIFESTO is a vital resource for those ready to face tough truths and act with courage, unity, and inner wisdom. As Lacey says, the future belongs to those who remember their deepest wisdom and act on it. e future belongs to those who remember their deepest wisdom—and act on it. 


Keywords
emfmind controlartificial intelligenceconsciousnesstargeted individualsbioenergeticsnano-particulatesai manifestomark laceyhuman autonomytechnology ethicstmobile technology dangersdigital mind controlwireless technology risksi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy