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Rick Wiles and Edward Szall are Back with Doc, Milo, and Lauren
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74 views • June 14, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall are back, along with Kerry Kinsey and TRUNEWS headlines. In today’s Godcast, Rick, Edward, and Lauren do a deep dive on Israel and the ‘anti-semitism’ of the world’s greatest Evangelical leader, Mike Evans.
Milo, Doc, and Edward jump in on the lies being told about COVID, and how China is manipulating both the Left and the Right in America.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/14/21.
Milo, Doc, and Edward jump in on the lies being told about COVID, and how China is manipulating both the Left and the Right in America.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/14/21.
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