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SDA Tornado Prophecy Fulfills In The Same Day & 3 Days Later. NJ, Ohio, NY, & Kentucky
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Four tornadoes confirmed in central Pennsylvania, including EF2 in Huntingdon County. Four tornadoes touched down across central Pennsylvania on July 18, 2026, as a line of severe thunderstorms crossed the region, according to National Weather Service damage surveys. The tornadoes included one EF2, two EF1s, and one EF0, producing damage in Huntingdon, Clearfield, Jefferson, and Clarion counties. Despite considerable damage to forests, farms and other structures, no injuries or fatalities were reported.


Multiple Tornadoes This Week Mark New Prophetic Season Where US Will Face Many Natural Disasters https://youtu.be/vkdzRk6ODLI


Confirmed tornadoes believed to have touched down in NJ, as rain floods streets. Overall, in terms of severe weather risk, the National Weather Service puts most of New Jersey at a level 3 on a scale of 5. Damaging straight-line wind is the greatest threat.


Tornadoes target New York, Philadelphia as severe weather sweeps through the East. NWS confirms multiple tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Tuesday. The latest confirmation was in Clinton County, where an EF-0 tornado touched down 5 miles SSW of Sabina. Three other tornadoes were confirmed in Washington County near the West Virgina border. The strength of these two tornadoes has yet to be determined.


Tornadoes Are Reported in Kentucky as Storms Sweep Across U.S. Storms set off tornado warnings all the way to New York on Tuesday. Forecasters also warned of flash flooding.


#Tornadoes

#NaturalDisasters

#Prophetic

#Prophecy

#TornadoOutbreak

#NewJersey

#Ohio

#NewYork

#Kentucky


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