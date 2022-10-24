Philomena Cunk On Britain - The Empire Strikes Back

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Eat your heart out Tony Robinson. This is how a documentary is made.
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Video Source:
BBC with Philomena Cunk
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001cbmw
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NOTE:
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