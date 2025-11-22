22nd November 2025 People's Platform No To Digital ID March

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saturday 22nd November 2025 No To Digital ID March in London
this organised by The People's Platform
https://www.thepeoplesplatform.co.uk
(scenes prior to the rain where I had to stop filming to protect my camera)
Music: Doctor Cocks - 'Digital ID in The UK'
https://www.youtube.com/@DoctorCocks