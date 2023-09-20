Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 19



Russian troops again carried out combined strikes on enemy facilities in Ukraine's rear regions.





In Lviv, several drones hit an industrial warehouse: a large fire broke out at the facility.





▪️Ukrainian Su-24M bombers fired four Storm Shadow missiles at the Crimean bridge.





Russian air defenses intercepted all aerial targets near Melitopol and Genichesk, preventing damage and casualties.





▪️In the Kupyansk section, Russian forces resumed attacks on Ukrainian positions in Sinkivka and in nearby landings.





At the same time, air strikes disabled the crossing near Kupyansk, which was used by the AFU to transfer forces.





▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defense, fierce fighting continues in Klishchiivka.





Despite the statements of the Ukrainian side, most of the village continues to remain in the gray zone.





▪️In the Vremivka section, the AFU once again reduced their offensive activity.





At the moment, Russian troops are firing at the enemy, preventing him from regrouping and rotating.





▪️Near Orikhiv, the Ukrainian command has pulled together significant forces to break through the Russian defenses at the site.





Nevertheless, new attacks south of Robotyne and near Verbove ended in the usual way for the AFU: losses and retreat.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the enemy again tried to increase its grouping on the islands in the Dnieper delta.





Russian troops are firing artillery at the Ukrainian landing force and preventing it from expanding its zone of control.