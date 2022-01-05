The universe speaks to each of us in the way it can reach us and feeding the love grid is something anyone can do! All we have to do is consciously send love to the resonance that honors life.



When we are present with joy and harmony they expand and resonate through and beyond us. When we honor this and offer our love and joy to the love grid it amplifies!



We will share a guided meditation soon that is more in-depth for those who desire to be more intentional with this practice. But for now this is a quick reminder that the love grid exists and we have the ability to contribute to it!



All we gotta do is acknowledge the love grid by sending love, harmony, joy and balance to the infinite account of love which flows through and beyond all space and time.