© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim and Diane - Clueless in CO - Nazi Museum and their LIES, Part 3
Follow
2
Share
Report
32 views • June 19, 2021
CLUELESS IN CO - Jim and Diane discuss the issue of the so-called expert proving - HAVING stuff doesn't make you knowledgeable about stuff.
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/news/13216
Part 1 - Jim Rizoli Discusses CLUELESS IN CO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hfEZyJa1OFqA/
https://www.brighteon.com/02d7a201-71e4-4b50-80fa-903469fa69fd
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/nazi-museum-nonsense_qeZCZnEWlhtb2LL.html
Part 2 - Joe Rizoli Discusses CLUELESS IN CO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PyJFD5eWuEWm/
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/2527842035/Joe-Rizoli-s-Military-Museum-Review--June-18--2021
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/news/13216
Part 1 - Jim Rizoli Discusses CLUELESS IN CO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hfEZyJa1OFqA/
https://www.brighteon.com/02d7a201-71e4-4b50-80fa-903469fa69fd
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/nazi-museum-nonsense_qeZCZnEWlhtb2LL.html
Part 2 - Joe Rizoli Discusses CLUELESS IN CO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PyJFD5eWuEWm/
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/2527842035/Joe-Rizoli-s-Military-Museum-Review--June-18--2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.