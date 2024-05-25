Create New Account
DailyNugg Ep5: your iphone is always on and tracking you
DailyNugg
Modern iOS versions on the iPhone enable a feature that leaves the phone always-on and sends BlueTooth pings as part of a mesh phone-finding service.  This is how to disable that and protect against tracking.

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailynugg

https://brighteon.social/@DailyNugg

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

Source materials:

https://techwellness.com/blogs/expertise/phone-track-you-when-it-is-powered-off-shut-down-emf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJNnfEjkDSg

https://mosequipment.com/collections/keyfob-and-phone-faraday-bags/products/mission-darkness-non-window-faraday-bag-for-phones

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contact_tracing#/media/File:Contact-tracing_adapted.svg

apple.com via https://techwellness.com/blogs/expertise/how-to-stop-iphone-tracking-and-emf-when-off

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1846/9039/products/front_2Bprotective_2BSports_2BBra_2Bswoob_2Biphone_2B_1280x.jpg

https://www.cbr.com/star-trek-borg-villains-history-explained/

Keywords
emfsatirefreedomnewscomedylibertyprepperconservativehomesteadinghomesteadiphoneeconomicsinvestingtrackingfaraday

