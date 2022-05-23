Monetary System and Economy Is Going To Collapse and New Monetary System Is Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
05/21/2022 Ed Dowd: The monetary system and the economy is starting to really collapse. The Fed is trapped, thus a new monetary system is coming and they’re setting the stage for a new monetary system. We have another Bretton Woods coming ahead of us.