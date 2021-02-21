© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's Amnesty Mania
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • February 21, 2021
Biden's desire to legalize the millions of illegal aliens in the USA and to let in millions more is not sitting well with the American people. Even Democrats don't like the idea. No worries Joe will do it anyway. Two women, Mary Ann Mendoza and Boni Driskill that lost their children to illegals discuss the issue . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.