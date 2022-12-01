The Foretelling

The Divine had a message for this prophet regarding the 2020 Election.These words spoken then, make much more sense today.
Timing is everything.
God always moves at a time of his choosing not ours.
We will be posting other videos from the past that deserve a re-visit.
Date: October 18, 2020
Source: Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj
