Important Update: Suitcase Nukes 11/04/2024

Today we try and get a better understanding of when the suitcase nukes will be detonated. Today our special guest Jason Meeks, tell us more about a dream God has given him in 2021, but with updated information. Do suitcase nukes go off associated with a new financial system, Trump assuming control, massive arrests of a Victory Celebration?
00:00 – Joseph’s Kitchen
01:54 – When will Suitcase Nukes Go Off
04:56 – Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
08:55 – Jason Meeks
23:35 – Our Sponsors
