CHP Talks: Barry Neufeld—Truth Over Tribunals!

May 8, 2025: My guest this week is Barry Neufeld—a battle-scarred veteran of the culture wars—who has been dragged through the biased and misguided BC Human Rights Tribunal for the past seven years for making the accurate statement that the gender ideology being forced on children in BC public schools is a form of child abuse. Barry is still facing another hearing on May 21 but he continues to stand strong. In this episode, Barry also speaks about his amazing encounter with a troubled young drama teacher—Justin Trudeau—long before he entered politics.

