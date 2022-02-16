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IF You Value Your Health or enjoy sport and exercise 1 thing YOU MUST NOT DO
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20 views • February 16, 2022
The Ultimate Proof that the jib jab is killing not only our young especially
Athletes .footballers etc these extremely fit people Should NOT be getting Myocarditis and death, but they are .
Do not Take the Jib Jab (Covid shot)
( Video COURTESY Brighteon and Hugo talks)
People who do not exercise will still get the same problem
Check out Health rangers help videos for those vaccinated
Athletes .footballers etc these extremely fit people Should NOT be getting Myocarditis and death, but they are .
Do not Take the Jib Jab (Covid shot)
( Video COURTESY Brighteon and Hugo talks)
People who do not exercise will still get the same problem
Check out Health rangers help videos for those vaccinated
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