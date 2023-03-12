https://gettr.com/post/p2b33q79e85
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: The bribery case of American rapper Pras Michél is more thrilling than a megahit Hollywood movie. The fact that Mike Bloomberg, Wang Qishan's buddy, had this report published really means a lot …
#PrasMichél #SunLijun #cousinfromCCPChina #CCPinfiltration #americantraitor #WangQishan #Bloomberg
3/8/2023 文贵直播：说唱歌手普拉斯∙米歇尔受贿案比好莱坞大片还刺激，王岐山的哥们儿布隆伯格能把这篇报道发布出来，意思很深啊……
#普拉斯米歇尔 #孙力军 #中共国表弟 #王岐山 #中共渗透 #卖美贼 #布隆伯格
