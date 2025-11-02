BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1024 Survivors of Ritual Violence… and there is no end in sight! (by Lois Sasek)
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
20 views • 2 days ago

The deepest abysses of satanic ritual violence against children – child trafficking on a massive scale. Who are the perpetrators? Proven to be an elite network of offenders, as the Epstein case also shows. According to numerous survivors, this network subjects victims to “torture conditioning” that has been specifically researched by the military. *** The latest Kla.TV revelation with explosive witness statements from Israel! *** But judicial representatives are blocking prosecution and the media are preventing reporting. Yan Lopez from Swiss television uncovered these atrocities within his own ranks and suffered a cruel fate. What does the “Swiss Church of Satan” have to do with this? We must look and listen to the victims – otherwise it will never stop. It takes all of us! ♥♥♥ Kla.TV calls on all survivors of satanic ritual abuse: Dare to go public and register your fate on Vetopedia.org.

