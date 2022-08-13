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https://gnews.org/post/p179hdfee
08/10/2022 China Releases White Paper on Taiwan and with this white paper China’s refuse to rule out force in its bid for unification and his blame the islands independence seeking ruling party for deepening disputes with Beijing