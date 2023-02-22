Little god's doctrine mocks YAH! YAHUSHUA SAYS in Proph. 23 "You have lied to them and told them even they are a god" YAH SAYS in Proph. 5 "They will regret ever teaching this" see Description. mirror

this is a mirrored video

Beloved out there please don't Believe this false doctrine and heresy about people being little gods and messiahs. YAHUSHUA (called JESUS in Greek Translation) STERNLY WARNS about this here below

here in YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 23

"One last time "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" You have abused MY sheep and MY lambs you wicked, evil shepherds, wolves in sheep's clothing and wolves in a sheep's mask. You have beaten them unmercifully. You have made them think you are a god to be worshipped and adored and only you can hear from ME. You have lied to them and told them even they are a god, they are a little messiah. You twist MY scriptures and lead them astray. The spirit of the pastor is the spirit of the church. You evil shepherds, you take MY holy tithes and offerings and you make the people think it is to go for redecorating or a new building and you line your pockets with their gold and you think they have no right to know what it is really going for. You have fleeced MY flock. You evil shepherds don't teach right from wrong.

YAH'S AMIGHTYWIND PROPHECY 5 - YOU ARE MY HIDDEN TREASURE, YOU ARE MY HIDDEN WEAPON!

Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu on March 14, 1997



"A homecoming is going to take place and look at all MY Children gathered around the banquet table. Yes, MY Sons and Daughters, you will be gathered around that banquet table sooner than you know or think. First start gathering in the harvest, for it is so great and the laborers are so few. The mocking grows louder as I hear ministers who used to preach MY Gospel now preach their own gospel. They call themselves gods. I will prove to them who GOD YAHUVEH is. They will regret ever teaching this for many have gone astray from this lie. Many have died and were surprised they did not meet ME; instead the evil one is what they see. "





