Marked As Corrupted Flesh Using Vaccine Technology/ The End of Humanity
Yahsdaughter137777
175 followers
219 views • 3 months ago

We are living in the days of Noah. 


Miracles and wonders will be done.  Man trying to be God, trying to be immortal.  Transhumanism. Deceived people believe evil is good and good is evil.   Deceived people know not what they do.  The problem is already created, the reactions will keep unfolding and the solution will be vaccine technology and AI.  What will a man give in exchange for his soul.  This world is the devil's kingdom, he only allows those to rule who will advance his agenda against God and His creation (man). Those who rule must sell their soul to the devil to do so.  It is easier for camel to go through the eye of a needle than a rich man to inherit heaven.

The devil wants us to lose or sell our birthright into God's kingdom.




,,,



,,,



,,,



,,

To be part of my Non-Ministry work, join my Patreon as a free member or pay to join a Tier(s) of your choice; for example, this is a Tier link below.

https://www.patreon.com/posts/juxtaposed-101546523?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link

tribulationresetmarkofthbeast
