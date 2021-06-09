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Mirror: Prophecy Update: End Times Just Took A Major step forward
gocephas
gocephas
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20 views • June 09, 2021
This video revolves around the Third Holy Temple which the Antichrist will occupy not Jesus Christ. Jesus lives in His Church here on earth at the present. The Bible tells us that the bodies of born again believers are the Temple of God. The Holy Spirit is part of the God unit consisting of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Jesus is knocking on everyone's door hoping it will open. If it opens, one will encounter Jesus and see Him for Who He is for real. The Holy Spirit of Truth then is imputed into one's person which is like a deposit of money into a bank. The Holy Ghost then begins to teach one's spirit and intercedes between that person and God what God needs to know to solve one's problems and helps us to overcome our bad habits. Think of it as a new born baby that needs to grow up, learn how to walk etc etc. After the Holocaust the Jews began returning to Israel en mass. In 1948 the Jewish Nation was prophetically reborn in Israel which was prophesied in the Bible, believe or not. The Jews did not receive our Lord and Savior because He was just a carpenter. They wanted a King. That's why they still celebrate all the feasts in the Book of Moses which include the Ten Commandments and the animal blood sacrifices. During the Tribulation 3.5 years down the road, the Antichrist commands the Israelis to stop that practice and recognize the Antichrist as their God.
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gospelspiritualityreligion
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