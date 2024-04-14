📌 This posted 5 hours ago and its already old news. * From Iran's perspective, they're already winning: Gen. Wesley Clark | Saturday Agenda. On "Saturday Agenda" Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) discussed the rising tensions in the Middle East and what an Israeli response to an attack from Iran would look like.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.