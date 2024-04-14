Create New Account
From Iran's perspective, they're already winning: Gen. Wesley Clark | Saturday Agenda
Published Yesterday

📌 This posted 5 hours ago and its already old news.  * From Iran's perspective, they're already winning: Gen. Wesley Clark | Saturday Agenda.  On "Saturday Agenda" Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) discussed the rising tensions in the Middle East and what an Israeli response to an attack from Iran would look like.

Keywords
iranwarisreal

