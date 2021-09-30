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NSW Freedom Day is 'bunkum': Alan Jones
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41 views • September 30, 2021
Sky News Australia - 28 Sept 2021
The 'Freedom Day' in New South Wales is now "bunkum," according to Sky News host Alan Jones.
"We were told vax, vax, vax, and if you do at least the state of New South Wales will open up," Mr Jones said.
"Well words have lost their meaning, we're now told from the Monday after we hit 80 per cent double vaxxed, 16 and over, there will be eased restrictions.
"Not freedom at all."
The 'Freedom Day' in New South Wales is now "bunkum," according to Sky News host Alan Jones.
"We were told vax, vax, vax, and if you do at least the state of New South Wales will open up," Mr Jones said.
"Well words have lost their meaning, we're now told from the Monday after we hit 80 per cent double vaxxed, 16 and over, there will be eased restrictions.
"Not freedom at all."
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