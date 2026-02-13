THE GATES-EPSTEIN FILES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newly surfaced emails are renewing scrutiny over communications involving Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein, raising broader questions about philanthropy, investment strategy, and global influence. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the timeline and key documents—including correspondence with JPMorgan Chase executives and financial discussions tied to global health initiatives—to examine the larger issues of power, transparency, and accountability.