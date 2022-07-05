Song written/performed by Chris Madsen. Video shot in Vernon, BC Canada July 4, 2022. Wayseer Chris Madsen July 1, 2022 C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Dm Am Through stormy seas, darkest of nights the Dm Am Good sailor knows the way to get home the Dm Am Darkest clouds can block the brightest lights yet the Dm G wayseer knows the way to get home C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Am G I see the suffering, a world in pain F E So many lost souls can’t find a way. Am G I see through the lies, the corruption for gain. F E I also see the healing love can bring. The Dm Am Darkest clouds can block the brightest lights yet the Dm G wayseer knows the heart of this song. C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Wayseer Chris Madsen July 1, 2022 C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Dm Am Through stormy seas, darkest of nights the Dm Am Good sailor knows the way to get home the Dm Am Darkest clouds can block the brightest lights yet the Dm G wayseer knows the way to get home C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Am G I see the suffering, a world in pain F E So many lost souls can’t find a way. Am G I see through the lies, the corruption for gain. F E I also see the healing love can bring. The Dm Am Darkest clouds can block the brightest lights yet the Dm G wayseer knows the heart of this song. C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Wayseer Chris Madsen July 1, 2022 C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Dm Am Through stormy seas, darkest of nights the Dm Am Good sailor knows the way to get home the Dm Am Darkest clouds can block the brightest lights yet the Dm G wayseer knows the way to get home C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x Am G I see the suffering, a world in pain F E So many lost souls can’t find a way. Am G I see through the lies, the corruption for gain. F E I also see the healing love can bring. The Dm Am Darkest clouds can block the brightest lights yet the Dm G wayseer knows the heart of this song. C G Am I will let love guide me home the Dm G Compass is my heart, love is my truth north. 2x