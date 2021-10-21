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Drink Along with #beerandgear 11 Schneider Weiss Original German Hefeweizen Ale 4.25/5
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50 views • October 21, 2021
This weeks Drink Along with #beerandgear is an excellent brew from G.Schneider and Sohn, brewers of Weiss biers in Bavaria. They specialize in the Weiss style and produce varieties in the style. I'd love to hit their brewhaus for a tour.
This is their original Weiss and as I come across more of their brews I will definitely be drinking them, for the channel of course.
This one runs 5.4 for the ABV, the IBUs are 14, the SRM is best guessed as and the OG 12.8. On the nose she is full rich and fruity, leaning towards a Belgian. The initial hit is interesting, thinner than expected from the nose. As she warms the flavor pops filling the mouth all the major zones. She burns medium fast thru the middle with that Belgian tang hanging in there all the way thru. She finally tapers off towards the end finishing clean and dry.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
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https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
This is their original Weiss and as I come across more of their brews I will definitely be drinking them, for the channel of course.
This one runs 5.4 for the ABV, the IBUs are 14, the SRM is best guessed as and the OG 12.8. On the nose she is full rich and fruity, leaning towards a Belgian. The initial hit is interesting, thinner than expected from the nose. As she warms the flavor pops filling the mouth all the major zones. She burns medium fast thru the middle with that Belgian tang hanging in there all the way thru. She finally tapers off towards the end finishing clean and dry.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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