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Stand Your Ground Against Forced Medicine
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31 views • May 21, 2021
What is never disclosed?
That nothing is compulsory. Nothing is forced. Everything is an offer for your consent, a contract.
Link: Recycling the Spanish Flu Pandemic:
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2020/10/recycling-the-1918-spanish-flu-pandemic.html
Link: Read The Data and Informative Article:
https://truthcomestolight.com/stand-your-ground-against-forced-medicine/
Sources:
School located Vaccination Programs
https://www.natureofhealing.org/school-located-national-vaccination-consent/
History of Vaccines
https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.24.3.611?journalCode=hlthaff
Getting Vaccinated is a Civic Duty
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/health-news/getting-vaccinated-civic-duty-warn-health-experts-8947842.html
Later Retracted
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/27/johns-hopkins-study-saying-covid-19-has-relatively-no-effect-on-deaths-in-u-s-deleted-after-publication-n1178930
Healthy People Act2020
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/27/johns-hopkins-study-saying-covid-19-has-relatively-no-effect-on-deaths-in-u-s-deleted-after-publication-n1178930
Based on Injury Compensation Data
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/data/index.html
That nothing is compulsory. Nothing is forced. Everything is an offer for your consent, a contract.
Link: Recycling the Spanish Flu Pandemic:
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2020/10/recycling-the-1918-spanish-flu-pandemic.html
Link: Read The Data and Informative Article:
https://truthcomestolight.com/stand-your-ground-against-forced-medicine/
Sources:
School located Vaccination Programs
https://www.natureofhealing.org/school-located-national-vaccination-consent/
History of Vaccines
https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.24.3.611?journalCode=hlthaff
Getting Vaccinated is a Civic Duty
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/health-news/getting-vaccinated-civic-duty-warn-health-experts-8947842.html
Later Retracted
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/27/johns-hopkins-study-saying-covid-19-has-relatively-no-effect-on-deaths-in-u-s-deleted-after-publication-n1178930
Healthy People Act2020
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/27/johns-hopkins-study-saying-covid-19-has-relatively-no-effect-on-deaths-in-u-s-deleted-after-publication-n1178930
Based on Injury Compensation Data
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/data/index.html
Keywords
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