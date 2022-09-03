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WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC!





A lot of people are considering taking Iodine for the first time or people who have been taking iodine in the past or still do to this day are not aware that around 95% of Lugols Iodine solutions made and sold are actually quite impure and toxic which is bad for many reasons including it will induce negative effects within you when you take it.





So I have created this video "WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC!" to educate you on this subject so you can make sure you are only buying and using a clean, high quality pure Lugols Iodine solution and so you can know why low quality impure Lugols Iodine solutions should be avoided at all costs.





Make sure to watch this video from start to finish if you want to learn about everything mentioned above in extensive detail.





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