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WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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291 views • September 03, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


All The Co Parent Nutrients For Iodine Can Be Found Here: https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNSutS0Ii3vG/

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyEsT3D8qWe/


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC!


A lot of people are considering taking Iodine for the first time or people who have been taking iodine in the past or still do to this day are not aware that around 95% of Lugols Iodine solutions made and sold are actually quite impure and toxic which is bad for many reasons including it will induce negative effects within you when you take it.


So I have created this video "WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC!" to educate you on this subject so you can make sure you are only buying and using a clean, high quality pure Lugols Iodine solution and so you can know why low quality impure Lugols Iodine solutions should be avoided at all costs.


Make sure to watch this video from start to finish if you want to learn about everything mentioned above in extensive detail.


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