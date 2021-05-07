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NutriMedicalReport Thurs 5thMay21 H2 AZ Audit Trump WINS EduCap BuyNOW
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80 views • May 07, 2021
Josh Bernstein, AZ Forensic Audit Soon Trump Returns with multiple states audits pending, EduCap improved sign in form updated today, Accept CC or Paypal today, We Need Donors to the EduCap and will refund with tax write-off, Dr Bill Deagle MD and Simon Florida, Discuss Legal and Technical Launch of EduCap, Improve Form no Medical History Med or Supplement List, Up to Four People Sign in to Database Must Join DeagleNetwork.com Newsletter, and pay for Labs and Legal Immunity Passport if Labs OK, Today SALE Online at DeagleNetworkDotCom of EduCap Launch Today Buy at DeagleNetwork.com, Delivery End of May or Early June 2021. Labs after one week of pills delayed two weeks with Lab Certificate of Legal Proof if Ig4 Immune Titer Positive,
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