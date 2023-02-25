20140416 week 4- Project Blue Beam ,HAARP, Signs, Russia invasion, judgement, military systems(C cubed I),martial law dream

Project Blue Beam, nonconventional warfare systems (used in Iraq),HAARP,false rapture,Signs/Times/Seasons,The Harbingers,judgement patterns,Military Command/Control/Communication Integration (C cubed I)-used in Iraq,tower of Babel,vision of Russia,Chinas Invasion, Gog Magog Ezekiel 38/39, Shale Gas in UkraineIran bombing-martial law dream 2006,Prepare-I will have a spotless bride, Abiding John 15
*****************************
You can find us on:
Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries here you can donate to support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, past YouTube classes, our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries
MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.