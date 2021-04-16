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Is Shopping Without a Mask Easy?
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110 views • April 16, 2021
Is Shopping Without a Mask Easy? Most of the time. Your mileage may vary. Shop at your own risk. Educate yourself first and be prepared to educate the managers of public accommodations. Here is a helpful education packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
In the video, when they ask to see "papers", I always showed them either the mayor's order or the governor's proclamation. In the auto part store, I showed a screenshot of the governor's proclamation. I never showed them my doctor's note.
#masks #shopping #freedom
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
In the video, when they ask to see "papers", I always showed them either the mayor's order or the governor's proclamation. In the auto part store, I showed a screenshot of the governor's proclamation. I never showed them my doctor's note.
#masks #shopping #freedom
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