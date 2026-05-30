Candace Owens: Netanyahu is a homicidal maniac backed by US political elite - clip

Owens: Netanyahu is homicidal maniac backed by US political elite



US conservative commentator Candace Owens has accused Benjamin Netanyahu of mass murdering children and lying with impunity.



"He just gets on and pretends he's perpetually the victim and he's just killing people all day, every day—he's a homicidal maniac," Owens said.

She revealed that Charlie Kirk initially blocked plans for a disastrous Iran war, standing up to Netanyahu and limiting US military action. Once Kirk was out of the way, everything Netanyahu wanted in the region was carried out.

Adding, Candace has mentioned Salem Media and Brad Parscale recently:

How Trump crony pumped $15M from Israel into US media



The money linked to the Israeli government passed through a firm run by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, the Intercept reports.



🔴 Over $500,000 was spent on ads with Salem Media, a major conservative Christian media company where Parscale himself serves as a top executive



🔴 Nearly $5 million went to longtime GOP strategist Mike Shields’ firms, while many staff working on the project came directly from his political consulting network



🔴 Another $6 million funded SparkFire Technologies, an AI chatbot company running large-scale personalized texting campaigns aimed at influencing public opinion



🔴 AI chatbots pushed pro-Israel content directly to Americans, including videos claiming that reports of suffering in Gaza were manufactured



🔴 Some of the campaign’s websites and videos were also designed to shape information consumed by AI systems such as ChatGPT and Claude through publicly available online content



🔴 One more firm that appears to be involved with Parscale’s Israel contract is Jackson Parker, whose Florida chapter was founded by Parscale and billionaire oil tycoon Tim Dunn in 2025



🔴 Dunn, an evangelical billionaire and major Trump donor, promotes Christian governance in Texas while actively funding Israel advocacy campaigns.



All these disclosures emerge as Israel drastically expands its global influence efforts, increasing its public diplomacy budget from $150 million in 2025 to $730 million in 2026.







@geopolitics_prime





