BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Candace Owens: Netanyahu is a homicidal maniac backed by US political elite - clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1392 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • Today

Owens: Netanyahu is homicidal maniac backed by US political elite

US conservative commentator Candace Owens has accused Benjamin Netanyahu of mass murdering children and lying with impunity.

 "He just gets on and pretends he's perpetually the victim and he's just killing people all day, every day—he's a homicidal maniac," Owens said.
She revealed that Charlie Kirk initially blocked plans for a disastrous Iran war, standing up to Netanyahu and limiting US military action. Once Kirk was out of the way, everything Netanyahu wanted in the region was carried out.

Adding, Candace has mentioned Salem Media and Brad Parscale recently:

How Trump crony pumped $15M from Israel into US media

The money linked to the Israeli government passed through a firm run by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, the Intercept reports.

🔴 Over $500,000 was spent on ads with Salem Media, a major conservative Christian media company where Parscale himself serves as a top executive

🔴 Nearly $5 million went to longtime GOP strategist Mike Shields’ firms, while many staff working on the project came directly from his political consulting network

🔴 Another $6 million funded SparkFire Technologies, an AI chatbot company running large-scale personalized texting campaigns aimed at influencing public opinion

🔴 AI chatbots pushed pro-Israel content directly to Americans, including videos claiming that reports of suffering in Gaza were manufactured

🔴 Some of the campaign’s websites and videos were also designed to shape information consumed by AI systems such as ChatGPT and Claude through publicly available online content

🔴 One more firm that appears to be involved with Parscale’s Israel contract is Jackson Parker, whose Florida chapter was founded by Parscale and billionaire oil tycoon Tim Dunn in 2025

🔴 Dunn, an evangelical billionaire and major Trump donor, promotes Christian governance in Texas while actively funding Israel advocacy campaigns.

All these disclosures emerge as Israel drastically expands its global influence efforts, increasing its public diplomacy budget from $150 million in 2025 to $730 million in 2026.


@geopolitics_prime


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Jacob Thomas
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
Tehran rejects U.S. &#8220;peace through force&#8221; approach as talks remain stalled

Tehran rejects U.S. “peace through force” approach as talks remain stalled

Willow Tohi
The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider&#8217;s testament to constitutional liberty

The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider’s testament to constitutional liberty

Belle Carter
The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF&#8217;s &#8220;Great Reset&#8221; is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF’s “Great Reset” is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

Belle Carter
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy