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Pastor Leon Benjamin | Remnant Church Week 2 | How Satan Attacks Us
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11 views • August 29, 2021
source: https://rumble.com/vh9n8l-pastor-leon-benjamin-remnant-church-week-2-how-satan-attacks-us.html
Leon Benjamin is the Senior Pastor and Bishop of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond, VA (and he will be traveling to Tulsa each week to preach and teach the 100% irrefutable word of God. Bishop Benjamin is a former Democrat and Gulf War veteran.
Throughout President Trump’s presidency, Bishop Benjamin played a vital role in a group of about 20 to 30 evangelical leaders who regularly served as advisers to the Trump administration.
Leon Benjamin is the Senior Pastor and Bishop of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond, VA (and he will be traveling to Tulsa each week to preach and teach the 100% irrefutable word of God. Bishop Benjamin is a former Democrat and Gulf War veteran.
Throughout President Trump’s presidency, Bishop Benjamin played a vital role in a group of about 20 to 30 evangelical leaders who regularly served as advisers to the Trump administration.
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